Trump to rally in Dalton with Collins, Jackson ahead of midterms

The Brief President Donald Trump returns to Georgia on Friday to headline a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport alongside Republican statewide nominees. The visit marks the first joint appearance this fall for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins and gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson. Both parties are ramping up high-profile surrogates as early voting continues, with former Vice President Kamala Harris planning a Georgia swing later this month.



President Donald Trump returns to Georgia on Friday afternoon to headline a campaign rally in Dalton, aiming to energize Republican voters in critical statewide races ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump headlines Dalton rally with Collins, Jackson

What we know:

Trump is scheduled to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County before traveling north to Whitfield County for the rally, which begins at 3 p.m. at Dalton Municipal Airport.

The event marks the first time this fall that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins and Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson will share a campaign stage.

Trump's visit follows a campaign stop in Atlanta earlier this week by Vice President JD Vance, underscoring the GOP's sustained push to maximize turnout across North Georgia while early voting is underway.

Candidates make push for early voting turnout

What they're saying:

Republican contenders pointed to turnout as the deciding factor in the upcoming midterms.

"The election is a clear choice," Jackson said. "We're going to build on Brian Kemp's legacy and take Georgia to the next level."

Collins stressed that turning enthusiasm into ballots is the campaign's central mission. "So the momentum is there, the push is there," Collins said. "All we have to do is get people to understand that these are midterm elections. It's all about turnout—go vote."

Democrats are mounting an aggressive turnout campaign of their own, reminding supporters how narrow Georgia's statewide races have been in recent cycles.

"I want to remind people that in 2018, 21 votes per precinct, on average, made the difference between the winner and loser in the governor's race," said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. "Just 21 votes per precinct."

Sen. Jon Ossoff echoed the urgency for voters to cast ballots early. "It's up to citizens to use our constitutional rights to vote in unprecedented numbers, to vote early in person, make a plan to vote right now, and ensure that we win decisively," Ossoff said.

GOP, Democratic tickets ramp up statewide rallies

Dig deeper:

While Friday marks the first joint appearance for the top of the Republican ticket, Democratic candidates have been traveling together across the state. Ossoff and Bottoms are scheduled to hold their next joint rally Saturday in Cobb County.

National figures will continue making stops in Georgia through the final weeks of early voting. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning a three-day campaign swing through the state beginning Oct. 28.

What we don't know:

Campaign organizers have not confirmed the full roster of guest speakers scheduled to take the stage prior to Trump's 3 p.m. remarks.

It remains unconfirmed whether Gov. Brian Kemp will attend or appear alongside the statewide candidates in Dalton.