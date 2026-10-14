Vice President JD Vance meet-and-greet at Atlanta airport Wednesday

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The Brief Vice President JD Vance is holding a meet-and-greet event with supporters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The gathering takes place Wednesday morning at the Southwest Airlines Cargo facility in Atlanta. Members of the media faced a Tuesday deadline to apply for credentials to cover the event.



Vice President JD Vance will meet with supporters Wednesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with supporters at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Airlines Cargo facility, located at 3400 N Interloop Rd, Unit G2, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To gain access to the site, attendees must have no criminal background and must present a valid Real ID or passport.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed how many total supporters or media members will be permitted inside the venue due to space and security limitations.