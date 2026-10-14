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Vice President JD Vance meet-and-greet at Atlanta airport Wednesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Published October 14, 2026 7:44 AM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 7:44 AM EDT
article

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on April 14, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Vice President Vance has continued to support TPUSA and its mission following the 2025 murder of the

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The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance is holding a meet-and-greet event with supporters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
    • The gathering takes place Wednesday morning at the Southwest Airlines Cargo facility in Atlanta.
    • Members of the media faced a Tuesday deadline to apply for credentials to cover the event.

ATLANTA - Vice President JD Vance will meet with supporters Wednesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

What we know:

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with supporters at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Airlines Cargo facility, located at 3400 N Interloop Rd, Unit G2, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

To gain access to the site, attendees must have no criminal background and must present a valid Real ID or passport.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed how many total supporters or media members will be permitted inside the venue due to space and security limitations. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official media advisory released by the Office of the Vice President. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNewsPoliticsJD Vance