Vice President JD Vance meet-and-greet at Atlanta airport Wednesday
ATLANTA - Vice President JD Vance will meet with supporters Wednesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
What we know:
Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with supporters at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Airlines Cargo facility, located at 3400 N Interloop Rd, Unit G2, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
To gain access to the site, attendees must have no criminal background and must present a valid Real ID or passport.
What we don't know:
Officials have not publicly disclosed how many total supporters or media members will be permitted inside the venue due to space and security limitations.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official media advisory released by the Office of the Vice President.