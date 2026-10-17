'No Kings' rallies mobilize early voters across Georgia, nationwide

The Brief More than 40 "No Kings" get-out-the-vote rallies took place across Georgia on Saturday, combining public demonstrations with early-voting mobilization. In Smyrna, demonstrators lined Atlanta Road before marching together to cast ballots at First Baptist Church, an early voting site. The local events formed part of a nationwide push featuring nearly 3,000 community gatherings organized by a coalition of voting advocacy groups.



Voters and demonstrators gathered across metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday as part of a nationwide "No Kings" mobilization aimed at turning grassroots energy into early voter turnout.

Metro Atlanta rallies combine demonstrations with voting

What we know:

In Smyrna, community members gathered Saturday morning along Atlanta Road to demonstrate and hear from local speakers before marching to cast their ballots. Following the roadside rally, participants walked together to First Baptist Church of Smyrna, which serves as a Cobb County early voting location.

The Smyrna gathering was one of more than 40 "No Kings" events taking place across Georgia on Saturday. In Atlanta, Black Voters Matter hosted a "Party at the Polls" featuring food trucks, music, and an informational voting village, followed by a collective stroll to the ballot box.

Early voting in Georgia began earlier this week as voters prepare for the midterm elections, which are just over two weeks away.

'Protecting our democracy'

What they're saying:

Organizers in Smyrna said the event served a dual purpose: demonstrating against the Trump administration's policies while rallying neighbors of all backgrounds to participate in the democratic process.

"Number one, protesting the corruption of the current administration. And number two, trying to get out a huge early vote turnout … This event is all about positivity, the joy of getting together, demonstrating, and voting together today," an organizer said.

Protesters stressed that the neighborhood rallies were designed to be child-friendly, peaceful, and centered on civic participation:

"At its core, that’s what this movement’s all about is preserving and protecting our democracy for us and for future generations, regardless of one’s background," the organizer said. "We’re encouraging everybody, regardless of who you are, to check your status, get out there to vote."

Nationwide push across all 50 states

Dig deeper:

The Georgia events were part of a coordinated national mobilization featuring nearly 3,000 "No Kings: Vote Early" events planned across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Organized by the No Kings Coalition, which includes groups such as Indivisible, the ACLU, Black Voters Matter Fund, the American Federation of Teachers, MoveOn, and the League of Women Voters, the activations ranged from tailgates and festivals to marches culminating at ballot drop-off locations.

Organizers described the push as the largest single-day early voting mobilization of the election cycle, emphasizing nonviolent civic action and nonpartisan voter turnout.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released total crowd numbers or turnout estimates for the events held across Georgia.

What's next:

Early voting across Georgia continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Voters will make their final decisions when polls open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.