Ossoff, Bottoms headline Cobb rally on first weekend of early voting

The Brief U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms will headline a joint rally Saturday evening at the Cobb County Convention Center. The event marks the first weekend of early voting across Georgia as Democrats seek to drive turnout in critical suburban battlegrounds. Saturday's event comes one day after Collins and Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson joined President Donald Trump in Dalton for their first joint rally of the fall to energize GOP voters.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms will headline a joint campaign rally in Cobb County on Saturday evening, looking to energize supporters during the first weekend of early voting.

What we know:

The rally will be at the Cobb County Convention Center at 7 p.m.

Highlighting a unified Democratic ticket, Ossoff and Bottoms are coordinating closely to maximize early voter turnout across North Georgia. Early in-person voting continues across Georgia through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The stop comes during a critical re-election cycle for Ossoff, who is defending his seat as the only Democratic senator facing voters in a state won by Donald Trump in 2024. Ossoff has centered his pitch on protecting health care access, lowering household costs, and safeguarding voting access.

It also comes amid sharp political friction in the U.S. Senate race. Ossoff's campaign has aggressively criticized Republican nominee Mike Collins, pointing to recent reports regarding controversial campaign appointments and an ongoing House Ethics Committee review involving Collins' former chief of staff.

Collins and Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson held their first joint campaign appearance of the fall on Friday, appearing alongside Trump in Dalton to rally GOP turnout.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released the full roster of local elected officials or community leaders scheduled to speak before Ossoff and Bottoms take the stage.

Campaign staff have not provided expected attendance numbers for Saturday night's gathering.