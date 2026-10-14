Political experts call the Georgia governor race 'stuck in molasses'

The Brief Republican Rick Jackson holds a tight 49% to 47% lead over Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in a new Georgia governor poll. Political analysts say the gubernatorial race has remained stuck in place for a long period. Georgia saw record early voting turnout as more than 188,000 voters cast ballots on the first day.



Republican Rick Jackson maintains a slight lead over Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in a new poll released in the Georgia governor race.

Georgia governor race

What we know:

The new InsiderAdvantage poll of 800 likely voters shows Republican Rick Jackson at 49% and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms at 47%.

About 4% of likely voters remain undecided, and the poll has a 3.46% margin of error.

Survey analyst Matt Towery noted a strong nationwide surge among senior voters leaning Republican.

However, strong turnout among Black voters on the first day of early voting points to a tight contest.

On the political program "Red Clay Rundown," expert Bryan Robinson described the race as "stuck in molasses," noting Jackson's narrow lead has remained unchanged for a long period and the electorate appears evenly divided.

Political expert Melita Easters added that the race remains too close to call, noting this is the first election cycle since Georgia became a majority-minority state.

What we don't know:

Election officials have not yet confirmed how demographic voter turnout trends will impact overall voting results.

Early voting turnout

By the numbers:

Georgia's early voting opened with record turnout, seeing more than 188,000 in-person votes cast on the first day.

That initial turnout surpassed the first-day total from four years ago by roughly 53,000 voters.

Total vote counts through the first two days reached more than 309,000 votes statewide.

Early voting continues across Georgia through Oct. 30.

What they're saying:

"What's unusual here is how stuck in molasses this race has been," political expert Bryan Robinson said on "Red Clay Rundown." "We have seen Rick Jackson with his two three-point lead for a long period of time, and it's just not moving at all... At this juncture... it all comes down to turnout."

Expert Melita Easters noted, "I think it's still too close to call. I think, first off, we have to remember that this is the first election cycle since Georgia became a majority minority state".