Former President Barack Obama to join Ossoff, Bottoms at Atlanta rally

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The Brief Former President Barack Obama will headline a campaign rally in Atlanta alongside U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. The event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, featuring Democratic candidates across the state ticket. The high-profile gathering comes as Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, step up campaign efforts across Georgia ahead of the general election.



Former President Barack Obama is heading to Atlanta to join U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for a Democratic campaign rally ahead of the midterm election.

What we know:

Former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms will host a "United for Georgia Rally" on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Atlanta.

The rally is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and will feature Democratic candidates running across the state ballot.

Admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests must RSVP online, though signing up does not guarantee entry or seating.

To RSVP, click here.

Event organizers will email specific location and parking instructions to registered attendees 24 hours before the event.

Attendees must clear airport-style security screenings, and large bags and outside signage are prohibited inside the venue.

Bottoms is expected to discuss her plans for expanding Medicaid and investing in the state's education programs.

The group plans to highlight the importance of early voting, which ends on Oct. 30.

The backstory:

The Democratic event follows high-profile campaign stops across the state by national leaders from both parties.

President Donald Trump recently headlined a campaign rally in Dalton alongside Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins and GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson.

Vice President JD Vance also visited Atlanta to support the Republican ticket, while former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign in Georgia later this month.

Collins is challenging Ossoff for Georgia’s senior U.S. Senate seat, while Jackson faces Bottoms in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp.

Early voting is currently underway across the state ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

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What we don't know:

Organizers have not publicly disclosed the exact physical address or venue for the rally.

Specific arrival instructions, venue locations and parking details remain unreleased and will be emailed directly to confirmed attendees 24 hours prior to the event start time.