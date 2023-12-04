Trump prosecutors, including Fulton County DA Fani Willis, could be TIME's Person of the Year

article

TIME Magazine has unveiled its shortlist for the annual Person of the Year, a tradition dating back to 1927. The list can include individuals, groups, or concepts. Although Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not mentioned by name, she certainly belongs to one of the groups that is listed.

Previous selections include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Martin Luther King Jr., Pope Francis, "The Protester," Bill Gates, "The Whistleblowers," Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Adolf Hitler, former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, King of Saudi Arabia Faisal and Queen Elizabeth II.

This year's shortlist comprises 9 candidates:

Hollywood strikers Chinese President Xi Jinping Singer Taylor Swift OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Trump prosecutors (Fani Willis' group — individuals not listed) Barbie Russian President Vladimir Putin King Charles III Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

Former President Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts across four criminal cases in New York, Washington, Florida, and Georgia. A conviction could result in years of imprisonment.

In August, a grand jury in Fulton County indicted Trump and 18 others for interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump, facing 13 counts, is accused of urging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to secure votes for him during at least one phone call.

READ ALL RELATED STORIES

Notably, Trump was TIME's Person of the Year in 2016, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is one of the co-defendants in the Georgia case, held the title in 2001.

The announcement of this year's Person of the Year is expected on Wednesday morning.