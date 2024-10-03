Trump campaign to kick off bus tour through Georgia, JD Vance making 2nd visit to state

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance are kicking their campaign in Georgia up a notch.

On Friday morning, the Trump campaign will kick off the Team Trump Bus Tour through the Peach State.

It will include stops in Columbus, Macon, and Athens.

That afternoon, Vance is expected to attend a campaign event in Lindale, Georgia. It will be his second visit to Georgia in a month.

Vance had previously been scheduled to host an event in Macon and a rally in Sandy Springs last week, but canceled his appearance due to Hurricane Helene.

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks to a crowd during a rally at the Berks County Fairgrounds on Sept. 21, 2024, in Leesport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have targeted Georgia as one of the key states needed to reach 270 electoral college votes.

On Monday, Trump visited South Georgia to see the devastation caused by Helene and discuss raising money for those affected by the storm.

The former president also criticized the federal response to the hurricane, falsely claiming that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had struggled to reach President Joe Biden. "He’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone," Trump said. The White House quickly pushed back on this claim, noting that Biden had spoken with Kemp on Sunday.

Biden responded to Trump’s comments, accusing him of lying about the federal response. "He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying," Biden said. "I don’t care what he says about me, but I care about what he communicates to people in need. We’re doing everything possible."

Gov. Kemp, who has been at odds with Trump in the past, expressed appreciation for the federal assistance. "We’ve had FEMA embedded with us since a day or two before the storm hit," Kemp said. "The president just called me yesterday, and I appreciate that."