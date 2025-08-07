Truck troubles along Riverside Parkway: Who is responsible?

The Brief Residents express frustration over big rig traffic creating hazardous and unsanitary conditions along Riverside Parkway, with trucks often parking overnight. Overlapping jurisdiction between Douglasville and Douglas County complicates enforcement, leading to finger-pointing among officials and insufficient action. Douglas County Commissioner acknowledges the issue and mentions ongoing discussions for long-term solutions, including designated truck parking, but residents demand immediate safety and accountability.



A fast-growing corridor in metro Atlanta is drawing mounting frustration from residents who say big trucks are creating dangerous and unsanitary conditions along Riverside Parkway.

What we know:

The busy road, which sees traffic from both Cobb and Douglas counties, has become a hub for warehouse development. With it has come a surge in 18-wheelers — many of which park along the roadway, sometimes overnight, creating hazards for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Part of the problem, residents say, is the overlapping jurisdiction along Riverside Parkway, which runs in and out of Douglasville and Douglas County. As warehouse development has increased, so too has the volume of large trucks coming through the area.

What they're saying:

"When they stay overnight, they eat, dump food," said local resident and avid cyclist Erik Newby. "Sometimes there’s trucks parked here and if I’m coming out, I don’t know if there’s a car coming out or not, and they don’t know if I’m coming out either."

Newby said he’s contacted city and county leaders, as well as state representatives, urging better enforcement of traffic and parking laws.

Another Douglasville resident, Amy McCoy, said officials have passed the blame back and forth for too long.

"They point the finger at each other on who is responsible," McCoy said. "At the end of the day, enough is enough."

For McCoy, the delays are unacceptable. She said residents are shouldering rising tax burdens while companies continue to violate local laws.

"We’ve been paying an exorbitant amount in taxes as they get ready to have an increase," McCoy said, "and you have these companies as major violators."

Residents say they want safety and accountability — and they want it now.

The other side:

Douglas County Commissioner Whitney Kenner Jones, who represents the district, acknowledged the concern in a statement.

"We’ve installed ‘No Parking’ signs, cleared and marked bike lanes, and added additional signage to improve driver awareness," she said. "Unfortunately, without consistent enforcement, these measures have not resulted in lasting change."

Jones added that the county has opened discussions with the Douglas County Development Authority to explore long-term solutions, including designated truck parking after hours.