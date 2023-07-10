Chicken parts spill in Cherokee County temporarily closes part of Cumming Highway

article

The eastbound lane of Cumming Highway near Hasty Trail was closed earlier today because of a spill, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

It appears that the spill consisted of chicken parts. The Sheriff's Office did not provide any information about what caused the spill or where the load that the truck was carrying.

The Sheriff's Office posted about the closure shortly before 11 a.m. When SkyFox 5 flew over the scene at 12:10 p.m., the truck carrying the chicken was no longer there and workers could be seen cleaning up the spill.

