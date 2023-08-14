Truck fire shuts down multiple lanes on I-75 South

article

Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 South as firefighters battle a truck fire early Monday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the fire started around 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at Cleveland Avenue.

SKYFOX 5 caught crews working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have started in the front of the truck.

Crews have closed the right lanes while they work at the scene.

Officials have not shared details about what led up to the truck fire or the condition of the driver.

GDOT estimates that the fire will take until 8:30 a.m. to clear. Drivers should expect possible delays.

