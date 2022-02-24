Truck fire closes multiple lanes on I-20 in Newton County

Several lanes along a major interstate in Newton County were shut down Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, emergency personnel responded to the westbound lanes of I-20 at SR 12/US 278.

Officials told FOX 5 a truck traveling on the highway caught fire. The vehicle was believed to have food onboard and traveling to Alabama. The fire resulted in the closure of all lanes.

Around 1:30 p.m., one lane reopened.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

No word on when the scene will be cleared.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

