Tractor-trailer crashes off Atlanta bridge, closes I-75/85 exit ramp

article

Crews are working to clear a tractor-trailor crash after the truck fell off an Atlanta bridge onto a parking lot below.

Officials tell FOX 5 shortly after 3 a.m., the tractor-trailer truck fell from the Fulton Street Bridge in to the parking lot of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers off of Pulliam Street.

Cameras at the scene showed part of the bridge bent above where the smash cab fo the Western Express truck lay below.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, is now hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cause of the wreck is not known.

Due to the crash, all lanes of southbound Pulliam Street at Richardson Street have been shut down. The exit ramps to Interstate 75 and 85 from Interstate 20 eastbound and westbound are also closed.

Drivers in the area should prepare for delays and try to take alternate routes.