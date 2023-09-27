Truck crashes into bridge on Interstate 285WB near Riverside Drive, lanes closed

article

Traffic is being impacted on Interstate 285 westbound near Exit 24 (Riverside Drive) because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Georgia Department of Transportation says the truck hit the bridge over the interstate. The bridge will need to be inspected before traffic returns to normal.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Sandy Springs Police Department says all lanes of Mt. Vernon Highway near I-285 are closed because of the crash.

Traffic is backed up for several miles. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.