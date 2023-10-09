Troup County woman shot in back after bullets penetrate house

On Oct. 8 at 9:56 p.m., deputies from the Troup County Sheriff's Office were summoned to 1184 New Hutchinson Mill Road following reports of a shooting incident.

Upon their arrival, deputies encountered a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her back.

The victim and others inside the home described hearing what initially sounded like firecrackers popping outside their home. However, it soon became apparent that bullets were penetrating the house, resulting in the unfortunate injury to the victim.

The injured individual was transported to a Columbus area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a thorough examination of the exterior of the home, multiple shell casings were recovered. Additionally, it was discovered that gunfire had also struck a neighboring vehicle.

As of now, no suspects have been identified in connection with this disturbing incident. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in their efforts. You can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.