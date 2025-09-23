Expand / Collapse search

Troup County school bus monitor reportedly arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 23, 2025 8:08am EDT
Troup County
The Brief

    • School bus monitor arrested in Troup County.
    • Accused of showing inappropriate images to students.
    • Suspect’s name has not been released.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus monitor in Troup County has been arrested after school leaders said inappropriate cell phone images were shown to students.

What we know:

The Troup County School System said the employee was taken into custody following the allegations. 

What we don't know:

The suspect’s name has not yet been released and the school district said they will not release any other information at this time. 

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Troup County Sheriff's Office for additional information. 

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by school district. 

