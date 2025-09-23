Troup County school bus monitor reportedly arrested
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus monitor in Troup County has been arrested after school leaders said inappropriate cell phone images were shown to students.
What we know:
The Troup County School System said the employee was taken into custody following the allegations.
What we don't know:
The suspect’s name has not yet been released and the school district said they will not release any other information at this time.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Troup County Sheriff's Office for additional information.