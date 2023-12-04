I-85 NB in Troup County backed up after rollover crash

Image 1 of 10 ▼ I-85 NB in Troup County was shut down for a time after a rollover crash just before Lone Oak Road near Hogansville on Dec. 4, 2023. (FOX 5)

Traffic was backed up for miles along Interstate 85 after a serious rollover crash.

It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 26, just north of Lone Oak Road near Hogansville.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. Monday and saw an SUV which appeared to have overturned, rolling into the woods.

One lane of traffic was reopened.

Several vehicles, including emergency vehicles, were stopped at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for about 7 miles to the Interstate 185 spur.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No word on when the road would reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.