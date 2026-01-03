Troup County man missing since Christmas Day found dead

article

The Brief Fernando Ortiz's body was found around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2026. The 34-year-old was reported missing on Christmas Day 2025. A cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.



A Troup County man who disappeared on Christmas Day has been found dead, according to authorities.

The backstory:

Fernando Ortiz was last seen alive on Liberty Hill Road on Dec. 25. Multiple agencies, including the Troup County Sheriff's Office, Troup County Fire Department, Troup County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Corp of Engineers, and AMR searched the area, but did not locate the 34-year-old man.

What we know:

At around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, deputes say Fernando’s body was located in West Point Lake by a team from Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue.

What we don't know:

A cause of death has not been determined.

What's next:

An autopsy will be completed by the GBI.

The Source: Information released by the Troup County Sheriff's Office.



