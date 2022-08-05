Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail

article

Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail.

Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.

Days later, officials say they charged three inmates, identified as 34-year-old Reginal Saffold, 37-year-old Jason Cofield, and 42-year-old Ruby Jean Griffith, in connection with the investigation.

All three inmates are charged with multiple counts of having items prohibits for possession by inmates and one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Sheriff Steven Michael Crowder of Troup County (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Crowder, who officials say had been employed as a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff's Department since January, is facing four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators believe he is the only deputy involved in the case.