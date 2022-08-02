Deputy arrested after accused of smuggling drugs into Troup County Jail in exchange for money

article

A Troup County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged after officials say he was caught bringing narcotics into the jail for inmates in exchange for money.

Deputies say they identified Steven Michael Crowder, 23, as the deputy involved, who had been employed with the Troup County Sheriff's Department since January as a detention officer.

"This investigation began approximately a month ago after allegations were made that Crowder was possibly bringing narcotics into the jail facility and being paid through a third party. After the lengthy and thorough investigation, we believe that Crowder was the only detention officer involved in this case," Troup County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities reported that Crowder is currently facing four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The inmates involved are also facing charges.