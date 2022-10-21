Deputies searching for Troup County inmate who escaped from work release
article
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County deputies are searching for an inmate who never returned for his work release a week ago.
Officials say Zachariah Murray failed to return to work release on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
According to jail reports, Murray had previously been arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving, obstruction of an officer, and a probation violation.
Now the convicted felon has an active warrant our for his arrest for escape.
Murray is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.