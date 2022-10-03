Troup County deputies identify Dollar General armed robber

article

Deputies have identified the armed robber of a Troup County Dollar General store Monday morning. 18-year-old Jmonte Shephard was arrested later that afternoon.

On Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m. deputies from Troup County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the store located at 24 Pyne Road.

Witnesses said the suspect was a Black male dressed in all black clothing. They said he walked in the store and demanded money from the clerk. Reports said he also fired two rounds from a handgun into the ceiling.

The suspect got away before deputies arrived to the scene.

After a tip from a bystander who recognized the suspect's vehicle, deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Shephard into custody.

The young man is being held at Troup County Jail.

Deputies say the case is ongoing and charges are pending.