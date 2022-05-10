Troup County courtrooms receive tech upgrades

article

Troup County Court Services Department announced on Tuesday that they are thrilled to receive several major technology upgrades.

According to the release, these technological upgrades will consist of secure courtroom proceeding recordings; presentation of paperless evidence; improved sound quality; and virtual attendance by judges, attorneys, inmates, and witnesses.

The upgrades were funded by the American Rescue Act as a way to strengthen COVID-19 safety requirements.

The technology has been fully installed in the Government Center's main courtrooms, the Magistrate Courtroom, and the Troup County Jail's Hearing Room.

Troup County is listed as the second county in the State of Georgia to receive technological upgrades.