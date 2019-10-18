Troopers: 2 dead in fiery single-car crash in Carrollton

Two people are dead after a fiery crash Thursday in Carrollton, troopers said.

It happened along Northside Drive near Georgia Highway 113 around 10:48 p.m. Carrollton police said they were assisting Georgia State Patrol troopers with a road check along Northside Drive at Stewart Street.

Troopers said two people in an Audi Sedan, later identified as Khalil Dewayne Johnson, 26, of Covington, and Vlada Bonnette Anderson, 26, of Indianapolis, flashed ID cards to officers at the checkpoint and kept Driving.

When the vehicle rounded the curve near Hwy. 113, it left the roadway, struck the wood line, overturned on its roof, and caught fire, troopers said. Both driver and passenger were trapped in the car.

Troopers quickly arrived at the scene but were not able to get the occupants out.

The accident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.