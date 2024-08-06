Police investigating triple shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

article

A shooting in northwest Atlanta sent three men to hospital early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of Thurmond Street near Joseph E Lowery Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials say responding officers arrived at the scene and found one man who had been shot in the head. Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

While working at the scene, officers found two other men who had been shot in the leg. Investigators believe the men were at the location of the shooting when they heard gunfire and got injured. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

Authorties say they recovered multiple shell casings and a firearm at the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.