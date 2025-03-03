Trio charged with murder, armed robbery in death of Alexander Lucus Smart

The Brief Three suspects, including a 16-year-old girl, have been arrested in connection with the January homicide of Alexander Lucus Smart in northwest Atlanta. The suspects face multiple charges, including murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Alexander Lucus Smart was found shot inside his car near an abandoned home, and his family reported concerns after losing contact with him days before his body was discovered.



A third person has been arrested in connection with a January homicide in northwest Atlanta.

A 16-year-old girl surrendered at Atlanta Police Headquarters on March 2.

The backstory:

On Jan. 25, a 29-year-old man, later identified by family members as Alexander Lucus Smart, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 1200 Gun Club Road NW just after 1 p.m., but despite medics’ lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Timeline:

On Feb 25, Atlanta police apprehended a 17-year-old male suspect.

Just two days later, on Feb. 27, 18-year-old Israel Byrd turned himself in at the Atlanta Police Headquarters.

The series of arrests concluded on March 2, when a 16-year-old girl surrendered to authorities.

What we know:

The three suspects face serious charges related to the January shooting. The 16-year-old girl is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18. She is currently held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

Israel Byrd, 18, faces similar charges, including murder and armed robbery, and is detained at the Fulton County Jail.

The 17-year-old male suspect is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also held at the Fulton County Jail.

What they're saying:

Authorities discovered the body of Alexander Lucus Smart just after 1 p.m. Saturday near an abandoned home, his mother, Deanne Ewing, said. "He was found by an abandoned home. The car was by the abandoned home. He was still in his seatbelt and he was shot while inside the car five times, and they took his phone and his book bag," Ewing said.

The family became concerned after not hearing from Smart on Thursday or Friday. Ewing recalled their last conversation on Wednesday night. "All I know is that Wednesday night he left here and we were talking about him starting school and how his grades were, and of course, telling me he loved me," she said.

By Friday, Smart’s phone had stopped receiving iMessages and calls went straight to voicemail, raising further alarm. Ewing said her son had aspirations of becoming a business owner, had recently started school, and was dedicated to his community. "I'm asking because my son was the most humane person with wanting to help the youth get off the street. He fed the homeless on a regular basis, and he just wanted to be the person to give back to his community," she said.

Smart also leaves behind a young daughter. "He has a one-year-old daughter that is going to grow up without a father," Ewing said.

As police continue their search for a suspect, Ewing hopes someone will come forward with information. "I have to live the rest of my life without my baby," she said. "Whoever it is, they took a life that had so much more to live and so much more to give."

What we don't know:

Despite the arrests, many questions remain unanswered. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that the information released so far is preliminary and subject to change. Details about the motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the suspects and the victim have not been disclosed.