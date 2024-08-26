Trio arrested in murder of 18-year-old girl at Newton County gas station

article

Three people were arrested last week in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in Newton County last month.

Tirrell Tommie, Israel Richardson, and Savion Walker, all 19, were charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and making false statements or writings.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, all three were wanted in connection to the death of Damenica Roddy, who was shot at the Chevron gas station located at 11230 Highway 36 in Covington on July 21. She was rushed to an area hospital but died later.

"These arrests reflect our continued commitment to justice and the safety of our community," said Sheriff Ezell Brown. "Our thoughts remain with the Roddy family during this difficult time. We hope these arrests provide some sense of closure as they begin the healing process. We stand with them, and we will continue to support them during this time."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Savion Walker (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Tommie and Richardson were arrested by deputies on Aug. 21.

Walker was arrested two days later by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a return flight.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.

As of Monday, all three were being held without bond at the Newton County Detention Center.