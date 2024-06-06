Trespasser hit by MARTA train near Candler Park Station, officials say

article

A person has been rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a MARTA train on Thursday morning.

MARTA officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Candler Park Station.

According to MARTA, the person was trespassing on the tracks when they were struck by a train heading westbound.

Medics rushed the person to the hospital. Their identity and current condition have not been released.

Crews have shut down the rail power at the station so that MARTA police can investigate the crash.

Bus transportation is being provided from Candler Park to Avondale while the investigation continues.