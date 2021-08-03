Clayton County man missing for weeks without medication

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 38-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Officials say Tremaine Copeland has not been seen after leaving his home on the 1200 block of Southlake Cove Court on the morning of July 10.

According to investigators, Copeland has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not on his medication.

The missing man is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Copeland was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information about where Tremaine Copeland could be, please contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477- 3550.

