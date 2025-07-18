Expand / Collapse search

Tree falls on cars along Jimmy Carter Blvd. near Norcross

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 18, 2025 10:40pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
A tree fell on two cars traveling along Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Atlantic Drive near Norcross on July 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A tree fell on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross during strong storms, hitting two vehicles but causing no injuries.
    • The incident blocked three left lanes in both directions shortly after 6 p.m., but the roadway has since reopened.
    • A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Gwinnett County and surrounding areas, with potential damage from 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

NORCROSS, Ga. - Strong storms moving through parts of metro Atlanta Friday evening brought down a tree along a busy stretch of Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, striking two vehicles. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

What we know:

Heavy rain and wind moved into the region during the evening rush, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning just northeast of the area. 

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the tree came down shortly after 6 p.m., blocking three left lanes in both directions.

The roadway has since reopened.

Gwinnett County Fire confirmed the tree hit two cars, but no one was hurt.

Dig deeper:

The fallen tree came just outside an area placed under a severe thunderstorm warning minutes later by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. At 7:04 p.m., forecasters issued a warning for northeastern Gwinnett County and several surrounding areas, including Barrow and Walton counties.

FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated a severe thunderstorm near Dacula, moving north at 15 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. The warning noted potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

That warning has since been allowed to expire.

The Source: The Georgia Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service contributed to this report. This story has been updated with new details from the Gwinnett County Fire Department. 

