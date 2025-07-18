Tree falls on car along Jimmy Carter Blvd. near Norcross

article

The Brief A large tree limb fell onto a vehicle on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, blocking three left lanes in both directions. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., and the road was expected to reopen by 7:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Gwinnett County and surrounding areas shortly after the tree fell.



A large tree limb fell onto a vehicle along Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Atlantic Boulevard in Norcross early Friday evening, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the tree came down shortly after 6 p.m., blocking three left lanes in both directions. Crews were on the scene, and the road was expected to reopen by 7:15 p.m.

Dig deeper:

The fallen tree came just outside an area placed under a severe thunderstorm warning minutes later by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. At 7:04 p.m., forecasters issued a warning for northeastern Gwinnett County and several surrounding areas, including Barrow and Walton counties.

FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated a severe thunderstorm near Dacula, moving north at 15 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. The warning noted potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known if the downed tree in Norcross was directly caused by the storm system.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

FOX 5 has calls out to representatives from Gwinnett County Police and Gwinnett County Fire for more.

