Tree falls on car along Jimmy Carter Blvd. near Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. - A large tree limb fell onto a vehicle along Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Atlantic Boulevard in Norcross early Friday evening, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
What we know:
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the tree came down shortly after 6 p.m., blocking three left lanes in both directions. Crews were on the scene, and the road was expected to reopen by 7:15 p.m.
Dig deeper:
The fallen tree came just outside an area placed under a severe thunderstorm warning minutes later by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. At 7:04 p.m., forecasters issued a warning for northeastern Gwinnett County and several surrounding areas, including Barrow and Walton counties.
FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated a severe thunderstorm near Dacula, moving north at 15 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. The warning noted potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately known if the downed tree in Norcross was directly caused by the storm system.
It remains unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
FOX 5 has calls out to representatives from Gwinnett County Police and Gwinnett County Fire for more.
The Source: The Georgia Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service contributed to this report.