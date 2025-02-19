Expand / Collapse search

Tree crushes car and carport at SE Atlanta home, no injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 19, 2025 6:14am EST
Atlanta
ATLANTA - A large tree came crashing down onto a carport in southeast Atlanta overnight, crushing a vehicle but sparing the home's occupants from injury.

The incident occurred on Forrest Park Road around 3:30 a.m. A homeowner said she heard the tree crack before feeling the house rumble from the impact. Her immediate concern was ensuring her children were safe.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, a Honda parked under the carport was severely damaged by the fallen tree.

Authorities have not yet released information on what may have caused the tree to fall.

  • This is an original FOX 5 Atlanta report. 

