Traveler caught with nearly $3M in drugs in luggage at Atlanta airport, police say
ATLANTA - A man traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is now in custody after police say they caught him with dozens of pounds of drugs in his luggage.
Investigators say the total street value of the seized narcotics was nearly $3 million.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department says that Vance Ray Randolph was pulled aside by Customs and Border Protection agents at the airport when he was trying to get on a flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 28.
According to police, officers seized 34.39 pounds of hashish, 12.35 pounds of THC wax, 4.6 pounds of marijuana, and 1.21 pounds of pasty marijuana that were found in Randolph's luggage.
Body camera footage shared on Facebook showed the officers pulling out multiple packages from the luggage.
What's next:
Randolph was taken into custody and transported to the Clayton County Jail on narcotics violation charges.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department.