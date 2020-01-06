Travel agency looks to hire 'theme park tester' to visit Florida's theme parks including Disney, Universal

article

Ever wish you could get paid to visit theme parks? One travel agency is making that dream a reality for one lucky person!

Ocean Florida, a travel agency based in the United Kingdom, says it's looking to hire a "Theme Park Tester."

The successful applicant will get paid to take a friend on an all-expenses-paid trip for three weeks in April and May to visit theme parks throughout Florida, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.

The objective? "To test and fully experience everything from rides, fireworks and shows, to the tastiness of the food and the cuddliness of the much-loved Disney characters," the job posting says.

The person chosen for the job will have to create a daily video diary of their trip, and provide feedback on the parks, including:

Overall experience

Quality and variety of food & drink

Souvenirs & brand merchandise

Suitability for families/couples

Thrill factor for each ride, show, and display

Parades

Photo ops

The job pays $3,900, and also covers the costs for hotels, food, theme park tickets, fast passes and photo passes. The winner will also be given a GoPro camera to take photos and videos, as well as a Fitbit to measure steps and heart rate.

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply, and the deadline to submit the application is Jan. 31.

For more information, click here to apply.