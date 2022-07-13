Transgender woman says Decatur Chick-fil-A discriminated against her

A transgender woman in Atlanta is suing Chick-fil-A, saying she was discriminated and retaliated against after reporting sexual harassment.

Erin Taylor, a former employee at the downtown Decatur Chick-fil-A, says she was told she should be flattered someone was interested in her. She says she's speaking out to bring awareness to hardships trans women face but also to encourage companies to respect employees' differences

"On my first day I was sexually harassed by a fellow employee who made it very known he was interested in me and trying to pursue me," Taylor said.

When Taylor told her then-coworker she *wasn't interested," she says his vulgar advances and inappropriate body language intensified. She says she was training to become operations manager, only wanted a professional relationship, and at the time that coworker did not know she is trans.

Taylor says she reported his sexual advances to upper management. In her lawsuit Taylor claims those managers told the interested employee about her gender identity against her will.

"He came back of the meeting and returned to his post and started throwing things. He was cussing like 'I will beat that b's a,' she told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "He was saying this not directly to me face-to-face, but we're in close proximity … I knew he was talking about me."

According to a UCLA Williams Law Institute study, transgender people are at least four times more likely to become victims of violence, including rape and sexual assault. Taylor says those reported outbursts and threats still haunt her, as she's not sure if the man who yelled them actually intends to harm her.

"When someone says ‘I will kill that b' or 'I will eff that n up,’ - in what way?" she asked. "It's something I do - sort of look over my shoulder all the time."



According to the lawsuit, word about Taylor’s gender identity quickly spread, and other coworkers made homophobic remarks. She says there were *no ramifications* for those employees and the legal complaint claims her training for the leadership role ended.



She started the job in August 2021 and was fired in November. The lawsuit notes the franchise let her go for abruptly walking off her shift.



Taylor says she was harassed again and approved to leave early for the day, not knowing it would be her last.



FOX 5 did ask Taylor's attorney how much they're pursuing in damages. They would not say. We also reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment multiple times and have not heard back.

