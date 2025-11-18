Train hits tractor trailer in Clayton County

article

The Brief A train hit a malfunctioning tractor trailer on Rock Cut Road, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews later assisted the train engineer in exiting the locomotive, also without injuries. Investigators have not said what caused the trailer’s malfunction or whether any citations are expected.



A train collided with a tractor trailer in Clayton County on Tuesday evening, but authorities say everyone involved escaped without injury.

What we know:

Clayton County police said the crash happened on Rock Cut Road in Conley. The tractor-trailer driver reported a malfunction and was able to get out of the vehicle before the train struck it. Officers said there were no reported injuries.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services said the first call came in around 4:05 p.m. as a vehicle versus train incident with no injuries. Fire Chief Tim Sweat said firefighters were called in a little over two hours later to help the train engineer exit the locomotive.

No injuries were reported by anyone at the scene.

Authorities from both agencies remain on site as they continue to investigate the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the tractor trailer’s reported malfunction or whether the trailer was moved from the tracks before impact.

Officials have not released information about damage to the train or roadway or whether any citations or inspections will follow.