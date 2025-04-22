Train collides with car in DeKalb County; Woman, toddler injured

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a vehicle versus a train which injured a woman and toddler in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on April 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

A woman and toddler were rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday evening after their vehicle was struck by a train.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived and found the woman and toddler suffering from moderate injuries.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.