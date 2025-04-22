Expand / Collapse search

Train collides with car in DeKalb County; Woman, toddler injured

Published  April 22, 2025 10:43pm EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police are investigating a vehicle versus a train which injured a woman and toddler in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on April 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman and toddler were rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday evening after their vehicle was struck by a train. 

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived and found the woman and toddler suffering from moderate injuries. 

Both were taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released. 

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the information for this article with additional details being gathered at the scene.

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety