Train collides with car in DeKalb County; Woman, toddler injured
DeKalb County police are investigating a vehicle versus a train which injured a woman and toddler in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on April 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman and toddler were rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday evening after their vehicle was struck by a train.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived and found the woman and toddler suffering from moderate injuries.
Both were taken to an area hospital.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the information for this article with additional details being gathered at the scene.