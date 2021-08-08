Traffic stop sparks drug investigation in Acworth, police said

article

The Acworth Police Department said a traffic stop sparked a drug distribution investigation.

On Aug. 2, officers stopped a car occupied be people they said were not from Acworth. Police said officers saw "illegal contraband" in the car.

Police said investigators looked into where the contraband was purchased.

Police searched the area and found one pound of marijuana, 53 LSD tabs, THC wax and multiple THC vape pens.

Multiple individuals were arrested for charges of possession, distribution of controlled substances, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.