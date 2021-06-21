Trae Young's father says son's Father's Day gesture made Hawks' win more memorable

That Atlanta Hawks' win in Philadelphia that sent the franchise to the first Eastern Conference final since the 2014-15 season was special for Ray Young, father of the Hawks' star point guard Trae Young.

If the decisive win wasn't enough to make Ray Young's Father's Day, his son's postgame gesture made it perhaps the most memorable.

Trae Young tossed his game-worn jersey to his father, a regular on the Hawks sideline.

Ray Young said he was nervous at first when he saw his son approaching since he didn't want to violate any of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Then, Trae tossed him the jersey.

"I have a number of Trae's jerseys from different games, but this one is really special," Ray Young said. "Earlier in the day, we talked about my dad, who passed away when he was nine. My dad actually put the ball in Trae's hands and I was able to push that forward over the years."

Trae Young, after Sunday's momentous win, explained why he seized the moment.

"We were going to playoff games as a kid and watching them, for us to have a playoff game on Father's Day I wanted to make it a mission to come out and win and give him my jersey," Trae Young said.

Ray Young said people have offered to buy his jersey, but he's planning to put the "priceless" keepsake on display in his office.

