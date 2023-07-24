Trae Young marries college sweetheart Shelby Miller in Bahamas wedding

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young definitely had a life-changing weekend.

Saturday, he and his fiancé Shelby Miller got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

Young shared some images from the ceremony and the celebration afterward on Instagram, captioning it, "What a surreal day, with an unbelievable bride."

In one video, the couple had their first dance with the words "Forever Young" written on the dance floor.

The couple has been engaged since 2021. They've been together since 2017, back in Young's college days at the University of Oklahoma.

They have one son together, Tydus Reign Young, who walked with them down the aisle after they said their "I dos." They also have a baby girl on the way, which Trae announced on his podcast earlier in July.

Young's next season will be his sixth in the NBA.