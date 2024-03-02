Trader Joe's dumplings recalled over permanent marker contamination

article

A type of dumplings sold at Trader Joe’s have been recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Nearly 62,000 lbs. of steamed chicken soup dumplings are involved in the recall, which specifically may contain hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

The steamed chicken soup dumplings were produced on Dec. 7, 2023. The following information is about the products included in the recall :

6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces

Lot codes "03.07.25.C1-1" and "03.07.25.C1-2" printed on the side of the box

Establishment number "P-46009" inside the USDA mark of inspection

The items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

RELATED: ‘Cereal for dinner’: Kellogg CEO faces backlash for suggesting ‘affordable’ meal option

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No adverse reactions or injuries have been reported, the FSIS said .

This story was reported from Detroit.