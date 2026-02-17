Gwinnett police search for Buick Encore in hit-and-run that injured teen

article

The Brief Gwinnett police are searching for a gray Buick Encore GX they believe struck a teen last week. The 14-year-old suffered numerous broken bones from the crash. Authorities have not identified the driver.



Gwinnett police have identified an SUV they believe struck a 14-year-old last week, leaving the teen with numerous broken bones.

What we know:

Investigators said the Buick Encore GX pictured hit the teen who was riding a motorized scooter on Hog Mountain Road near Silver Crest Way on Feb. 11 just before 5 p.m.

The small gray SUV went around the group that was on scooters before it changed back lanes and hit the teen, causing him to crash.

The boy was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for several broken bones.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 678-442-5653.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the driver involved in the collision.