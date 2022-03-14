Tractor-trailer overturns, resting on median near Gwinnett County intersection

article

A tractor-trailer toppled and landed on its side in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police Department officers on Monday morning were parked near the intersection where Annistown Road becomes Rockbridge Road, where a tractor-trailer was resting on its side.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have explained what caused the tractor trailer to flip over.

The left-most lanes in both directions appeared to be closed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw traffic moving in both directions past the tractor-trailer, which rested on the median. It wasn't clear the kind of cargo it was carrying.

