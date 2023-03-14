Tractor trailer fire shuts down part of I-285 in Cobb County

article

A tractor trailer fire has shut down traffic on I-285 southbound Tuesday afternoon. So far, only one lane has reopened.

First responders have blocked off traffic at Atlanta Road, setting up a water shuttle operation.

Traffic could be seen back-up for several miles along the interstate as crews worked the situation. SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene, and it appeared all flames had been put out. It is unclear how long it will take to clear the wreck from the roadway.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SkyFOX 5 over tractor trailer fire on I-285 south in Cobb County creating traffic back-up.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.