Tractor trailer fire shuts down part of I-285 in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor trailer fire has shut down traffic on I-285 southbound Tuesday afternoon. So far, only one lane has reopened.
First responders have blocked off traffic at Atlanta Road, setting up a water shuttle operation.
Traffic could be seen back-up for several miles along the interstate as crews worked the situation. SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene, and it appeared all flames had been put out. It is unclear how long it will take to clear the wreck from the roadway.
SkyFOX 5 over tractor trailer fire on I-285 south in Cobb County creating traffic back-up.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.