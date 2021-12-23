Tractor trailer catches fire near I-75 and I-285 in Cobb County

Drivers traveling through Cobb County experienced major delays Thursday morning due to a truck fire under a bridge at the intersection of two busy interstates.

According to officials, the tractor-trailer burst into flames at the I-75 SB ramp onto I-285.

No injuries were reported, Cobb County officials say.

Crews worked throughout the morning to put the fire out.

No word on any damage the fire may have caused to roads or bridges.

Motorists were asked to use Highway 41 as an alternate during the road closure.

