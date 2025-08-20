Tow truck driver charged with impersonating Riverdale police

article

The Brief A tow truck driver was arrested in Riverdale after allegedly using fake "Riverdale Police Impound" markings and a counterfeit city seal. Investigators say the suspect had no affiliation with the police department and faces a charge of impersonating law enforcement. Riverdale Police have opened a public inquiry and are asking anyone with information on similar incidents to come forward.



A tow truck driver is facing charges after authorities say he pretended to be affiliated with the Riverdale Police Department using unauthorized markings on his vehicle.

What we know:

According to Riverdale police, the Georgia State Patrol alerted the department on Aug. 15 after spotting a tow truck labeled "Riverdale Police Impound" and bearing a license plate featuring a replica of the city’s official seal. An investigation quickly determined the driver had no ties to the department and had never worked for Riverdale police.

The unidentified operator was taken into custody and charged with impersonating law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"This type of deception is not only illegal — it erodes public trust," the police department said in a statement, adding they are committed to maintaining the integrity of their agency.

Officials have launched an internal review and are asking anyone who may have interacted with the impersonator or observed suspicious behavior involving a similarly marked tow truck to contact the Riverdale Police Department.

The agency thanked both the public and Georgia State Patrol for helping bring the case to light.