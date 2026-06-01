A tour of massive entertainment facility Trilith LIVE

The Brief Trilith LIVE is a new 530,000-square-foot venue designed to host a variety of events, including concerts and live performances, productions requiring live audiences, conventions and banquets. Located right next to the bustling Town at Trilith, Trilith LIVE is the latest addition to the ever-evolving film-making community located in Fayetteville. The new Nate Bargatze comedy "The Breadwinner" was filmed at Trilith Studios, and its set has been added to the popular Studio Experience Tour.



If you’ve watched "The 1% Club" on FOX, then you’ve already seen state-of-the-art entertainment venue Trilith LIVE.

The second and third seasons of the Joel McHale-hosted game show filmed at the massive entertainment facility, demonstrating its capacity for hosting live audience productions.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a personal tour of the impressive 530,000-square-foot venue with general manager Matt McClain. Located at the Town at Trilith (right next to Trilith Studios, the massive movie studio which spans more than 700 acres), Trilith LIVE was designed to host a variety of events, including concerts and live performances, productions requiring live audiences, conventions and banquets, and more. Its amenities include a 2,200-seat theater, a pair of 25,000-square-foot soundstages, an outdoor plaza, and production space.

Following our tour of Trilith LIVE, we spent a little time walking through the Town at Trilith, which is the thriving residential community designed to house the filmmakers, artists and innovators working at the studio. We also got an exclusive look at the set of the new Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore film "The Breadwinner," which is being added to Trilith Foundation’s popular Studio Experience Tour.

For more information on Trilith LIVE and to check out a schedule of upcoming events there, click here. And click the video player in this article to see more of our morning at this one-of-a-kind Georgia creative destination.