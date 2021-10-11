Tornadoes hit Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps across Central US

Multiple reported tornadoes swept through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage as a severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to several states across the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma, noting how the weather conditions were prime for their quick development. Baseball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the state but there were no reports on Monday of deaths or injuries.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported.

"Take cover from this storm now!" the National Weather Service in Tulsa warned on Twitter, saying that the storm was strengthening quickly.

Coweta Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and said that officials were surveying the school sites for storm damage.

Building damage was also reported in Anadarko, about 50 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Earlier, baseball-sized hail shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

The severe weather also brought heavy rain and lightning to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

In Missouri, survey crews were headed out to rural areas in the southwestern part of the state to determine if tornadoes caused damage that was reported overnight, the weather service said. In Kansas City, lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs for about an hour.

In Dallas, storms forced the State Fair of Texas to close early on Sunday. And in Kansas City, Missouri, lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs for about an hour.

The National Weather Service said another round of strong to severe storms is possible across Oklahoma and Kansas late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

"All hazards are possible, but damaging winds are the primary threat. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding as well with any stronger storms," the NWS said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.