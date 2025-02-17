Topless woman wanted in Vine City burglary

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for a topless woman, who is wanted for a burglary in the Vine City neighborhood on Feb. 11, 2025. (Supplied)

Authorities in Atlanta have released images of a topless woman wanted in connection with a burglary at a Vine City apartment.

The break-in happened on February 11.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman was seen in the video entering an apartment along Rock Street NW.

Multiple items were taken from the apartment.

What we don't know:

Police are searching for the identity and location of the woman.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.