Tools, copper wire stolen during burglary at 2 Troup County schools

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The Brief Long Cane Middle School and Long Cane Elementary School were burglarized overnight on June 5. Up to three individuals are accused of stealing tools and copper wire while both campuses were undergoing renovations. Surveillance cameras inside the buildings captured images of the suspects during the incident. Authorities need the public's help identifying the individuals believed to be involved.



The Troup County Sheriff's Office is searching for possibly three individuals in connection with a burglary at two schools undergoing renovations.

What we know:

Authorities released several photos of the individuals they believe are responsible for the burglaries that happened on June 5 at Long Cane Middle School and Long Cane Elementary School.

The sheriff's office said it happened in the overnight hours, and the individuals were seen on camera inside the building.

Investigators said the alleged burglars stole tools and copper wire.

What they're saying:

Sheriff's office officials warned potential intruders that unoccupied school buildings are still monitored.

"Yes, the cameras work even when school is not open!" the Troup County Sheriff's Office noted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the individuals seen on the surveillance footage.

Officials have not disclosed how much the stolen tools and copper wire are worth.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or recognizes the individuals in the photos is encouraged to contact the department at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.