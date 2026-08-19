Tools, copper wire stolen during burglary at 2 Troup County schools
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is searching for possibly three individuals in connection with a burglary at two schools undergoing renovations.
What we know:
Authorities released several photos of the individuals they believe are responsible for the burglaries that happened on June 5 at Long Cane Middle School and Long Cane Elementary School.
The sheriff's office said it happened in the overnight hours, and the individuals were seen on camera inside the building.
Investigators said the alleged burglars stole tools and copper wire.
What they're saying:
Sheriff's office officials warned potential intruders that unoccupied school buildings are still monitored.
"Yes, the cameras work even when school is not open!" the Troup County Sheriff's Office noted.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified the individuals seen on the surveillance footage.
Officials have not disclosed how much the stolen tools and copper wire are worth.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case or recognizes the individuals in the photos is encouraged to contact the department at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Troup County Sheriff's Office.